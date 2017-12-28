More often than not you will see major news sites covering Bitcoin as some form of criminal Arcadia. They are quick to point a finger at things like Silk Road, Bitcoin being used for money laundering and terrorist financing, drug dealings and what not.
And sure, they would be right to do so, if that was all that Bitcoin is good for.
Five days ago a post titled “I am donating 5057 BTC to charitable causes! Introducing The Pineapple Fund” popped up on the Bitcoin subreddit, and instantly caught on fire with more 2875 comments and 19k+ karma in five days!
Continue reading Not all heroes wear capes. Some eat pineapples!
Ethereum is the next big technological step for humankind.
From a comparative standpoint, if Bitcoin is decentralizing currency, Ethereum is decentralizing the Internet.
Ethereum will change everything: the way we exchange value over the Internet, the way we use our computers, it will revolutionize the development of applications, communications, and ultimately our futures.
Continue reading The Complete Guide to Ethereum
Why Accept Cryptocurrency Donations?
Have you ever thought why a charity or a nonprofit organization would want to use cryptocurrency in the first place?
If you are a member of either one of those, you would already know how hard it is to find new and creative ways to fund your mission.
It is a grueling process.
Various charities have distinctive forms of fundraising depending on their mission, the region they are operating in and other circumstances.
Continue reading The Complete Guide on How to Accept Cryptocurrency Donations for Charities and Individuals
What is Bitcoin mining?
Mining is the process by which new bitcoins are created and simultaneously, the way the bitcoin system is secured. Through mining, bitcoin transactions are validated and cleared.
Mining is a sort of decentralized clearinghouse because it secures the bitcoin system and enables a network-wide consensus to be achieved without a central authority or a trusted third party. It is the invention that makes cryptocurrencies revolutionary.
Well, technically, Bitcoin is an emanation of an ingenious solution to the double-spending problem and the Byzantine Generals’ Problem.
Continue reading Bitcoin Mining: The Ultimate Guide to Start Mining Bitcoins
As the price of Bitcoin skyrockets from $750 at the beginning of 2017 to more than $16.000, it seems like Bitcoin is attracting everyone’s attention.
While you’re reading this, you may have already invested in Bitcoin and currently, a ‘hodler’.
Or, you may be waiting for a possible drop in the near future.
In fact, you might have had second thoughts on not investing when you hear phrases like Bitcoin bubble burst, Bitcoin price drop etc.
The media frenzy has gone viral as cryptocurrencies are featured in every major news network in the world. As the CME Group, one of the largest exchange groups in the world, announced it will roll out a Bitcoin futures contract in the fourth quarter, it has been a wild few weeks for Bitcoin traders.
What all of this means for Bitcoin is not the subject of this article.
But rather, what Bitcoin means for the huge wide world!
It seems like everyone is talking about the good side of the coin, but is the community even aware of the bad side at all?
Continue reading Bitcoin: The Environmental Impact That No One Talks About
Why invest in Bitcoin?
We are at the forefront of another “dot-com” boom. The entire cryptocurrency market is breaking all-time highs across the board. Bitcoin is now one of the 30 or so largest currencies in the world, and all across the world, people are looking to invest in bitcoin.
According to the 2017 study done by the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, the Global cryptocurrency benchmark study, the current number of unique active users of cryptocurrency wallets is estimated to be between 2.9 million and 5.8 million and between 5.8 million and 11.5 million wallets are estimated to be currently ‘active’.
Are we in a bubble? Definitely.
But that statement doesn’t say anything, does it? For example, at what stage of the bubble are we at the moment? Well, let’s look at the numbers.
Continue reading How to Invest in Bitcoin: A Guide for Beginners (2018)
Bitcoin (BTC) seems to be unstoppable.
The world’s first cryptocurrency by market cap is trading above $15.000, with a 54% growth rate in the past 7 days.
How long will the bullish trend last and what can possibly go wrong?
Continue reading Bitcoin Crosses $15,000: Opinions, Speculations and Doubts
As Mariah Carey comes out from wherever she’s hiding for the rest of the year to take over every radio station for a whole month, it’s time for you to start preparing for the holidays!
We are only weeks away from Christmas, and whether you’re celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ or just there for the annual family roast (not the food kind), one thing is for sure; Christmas is the time for family and friends to come together and spend some quality time over food, drinks and gifts!
It truly is a magical season, especially for crypto enthusiasts, since the holidays can be the perfect occasion for them to share their passion and introduce a big part of their lives to their loved ones. If you are one such enthusiast, here’s how to kill two birds with one stone…
Continue reading Santa Does Crypto: How to Give the Gift of Bitcoin this Christmas
“When one studies the history of money, one cannot help but wonder why people have, for over 2,000 years, put up with governments exercising an exclusive power that was regularly used to exploit and defraud them.
This can be explained only by the myth that the government prerogative was necessary becoming so firmly established, that it did not occur even to the professional students of these matters (for the longest time including the present writer!) ever to question it.
But once the validity of the established doctrine is questioned, its foundation is rapidly shown to be fragile. We cannot trace the details of the nefarious activities of rulers in monopolizing money beyond the time of the Greek philosopher Diogenes who is reported, as early as the fourth century BC, to have called money “the politicians’ game of dice.”
~ Friedrich Hayek
Continue reading A Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin: Introduction to the Cryptocurrency world