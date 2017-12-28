As the price of Bitcoin skyrockets from $750 at the beginning of 2017 to more than $16.000, it seems like Bitcoin is attracting everyone’s attention.

While you’re reading this, you may have already invested in Bitcoin and currently, a ‘hodler’.

Or, you may be waiting for a possible drop in the near future.

In fact, you might have had second thoughts on not investing when you hear phrases like Bitcoin bubble burst, Bitcoin price drop etc.

The media frenzy has gone viral as cryptocurrencies are featured in every major news network in the world. As the CME Group, one of the largest exchange groups in the world, announced it will roll out a Bitcoin futures contract in the fourth quarter, it has been a wild few weeks for Bitcoin traders.

What all of this means for Bitcoin is not the subject of this article.

But rather, what Bitcoin means for the huge wide world!

It seems like everyone is talking about the good side of the coin, but is the community even aware of the bad side at all?

